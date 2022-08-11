G2B conference looks to boost economic recovery
A Government to Business (G2B) conference was opened on August 11, providing a platform where the Government can explore the private sector’s opinions and proposals.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presides over the Government to Business conference on August 11. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Presided over by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the hybrid event brought together cabinet members, representatives from Party and National Assembly's committees, local administrations, industry leaders, and businesses.
Presided over by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the hybrid event brought together cabinet members, representatives from Party and National Assembly’s committees, local administrations, industry leaders, and businesses.
It is also an opportunity for the two sides to discuss how the global uncertainties are impacting the country’s socio-economic growth, and chalk out ways to boost production for a faster and more sustainable economic recovery and development.
Addressing the event, the PM said thanks to tireless efforts over the last two years, Vietnam has managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, with stable macro-economy, inflation under control and positive economic growth, and others.
Addressing the event, the PM said thanks to tireless efforts over the last two years, Vietnam has managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, with stable macro-economy, inflation under control and positive economic growth, and others.

The conference is held for the Government to learn about private enterprises' losses and challenges facing them during the two years of the pandemic and honour the business community for having made contributions to the country at the time of hardship, Chinh said.
Urging for the development of an independent, self-reliant and globally-integrated economy with a strong business community, the PM said participants must come together to evaluate the private sector’s two-year performance and put forward recommendations for the business community to develop and mature healthily, contributing to the fast and sustainable socio-economic growth./.