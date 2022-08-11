Business Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on August 10, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Reference exchange rate down 11 VND on August 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 11, down 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Hai Phong introduces investment opportunities to RoK firms The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on August 10 organised an investment promotion with supporting supporting businesses of the Republic of Korea’s multinational conglomerate corporation LG.

Business Hanoi, Vientiane promote cooperation in investment, trade, tourism Vietnamese and Lao authorities and businesses exchanged information about investment policies in Hanoi and Vientiane, and sought cooperation opportunities at an investment, trade and tourism conference on August 10.