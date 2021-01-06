Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam ranked third globally in terms of economic optimism in a survey recently conducted by Gallup International, behind Nigeria and Azerbaijan.



Accordingly, Nigeria won the highest index with 58 percent, followed by Azerbaijan 47 percent and Vietnam 45 percent.



The index for Russia was minus 41 percent. The lowest level the country recorded was minus 43 percent in 2013.



The survey polled 38,000 people from 41 countries worldwide. Up to 47 percent of respondents said the year 2021 will see economic difficulties while only 6 percent hoped that the world economy will recover.



As many as 40 percent of Russian respondents said this year will be as the same as 2020. Eight percent said it is hard to offer right feedback.



According to analysts, the world economic optimism index for 2021 will be minus 21 percent./.