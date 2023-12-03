Business Infographic Mobile Money service pilot extended to late 2024 On November 18, the Government issued a resolution regarding the extension of the pilot use of telecom payment accounts for small-value goods and services (known as Mobile Money) until December 31, 2024.

Business Vietnam business forum discusses mobilising resources for green transition Vietnam needs international support, financial cooperation, cutting-edge technology and high-quality personnel to serve its green transition, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a business forum in Dubai on December 2.

Business Labour cooperation important part of Vietnam-UAE ties: PM Labour cooperation is an important field that helps connect the two economies and bolster the comprehensive collaboration between Vietnam and the UAE, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.

Business Vietjet inaugurates Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai route Vietjet Air has inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shanghai, facilitating convenient and easy travel for both residents and tourists.