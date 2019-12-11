Garment and textiles exports expected to increase 7.55%
Total export turnover of the garment and textiles industry is expected to reach 39 billion USD in 2019.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam posts over 9 billion USD in trade surplus
In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam's export turnover increased by 7.8% and its import value increased by 7.4% over the same period last year.
See more
InfographicSustainably develop private enterprises to 2025 with a vision to 2030
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decision No. 1362 / QD-TTg approving the plan for sustainable development of private enterprises until 2025, with a vision to 2030.
InfographicMacroeconomy continues to be stabilised
The economy posts a high growth rate, the growth quality continues to be improved, macroeconomic stability is steady.
InfographicIndustrial production increases 9.5%
During the 10-month period, the industrial production index increased by 9.5% compared to the same period in 2018, with manufacturing and processing industry up 10.8%.
InfographicVietnam’s trade surplus estimated at 7.05 bln USD
In the first 10 months of this year, Vietnam's export turnover increased by 7.4% and its import value increased by 7.8% year-on-year.
InfographicCPI increases by 0.59%
Vietnam's CPI in October increased by 0.27 percentage point to 0.59% compared to September.