Garment export value hits 5.3 billion USD during Jan-Feb
The export turnover of garment and textile products reached 5.3 billion USD in the first two months of 2020, down 3.5 percent year-on-year.
At present, the supply of raw materials basically meets production demand in March and April.
However, the sector is facing a lot of difficulties, as the world economy is affected seriously by the COVID-19, resulting in a decrease in global demand.
Vietnam’s garment and textile exports fetched 39 billion USD in 2019, up 7.55 percent over the previous year but 1 billion USD lower than the target.
In 2020, the industry aims to achieve an export turnover of about 42 billion USD./.