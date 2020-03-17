At present, the supply of raw materials basically meets production demand in March and April.

However, the sector is facing a lot of difficulties, as the world economy is affected seriously by the COVID-19, resulting in a decrease in global demand.

Vietnam’s garment and textile exports fetched 39 billion USD in 2019, up 7.55 percent over the previous year but 1 billion USD lower than the target.

In 2020, the industry aims to achieve an export turnover of about 42 billion USD./.


VNA