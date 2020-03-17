Business Investment funds report poor performances Latest reports from investment funds in February show they have suffered from the decline of the market amid the global spread of the COVID-19.

Business Vietjet offers 70 percent off fares Vietjet and Thai Vietjet are offering 70 percent discount on all domestic and international routes until March 17 as part its programme titled “Protect our planet – Fly with Vietjet”.

Business Public investment disbursement conference slated for April Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed with the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s proposal on a national online conference on speeding up public investment disbursement in 2020, which is set to take place late April.

Business Banking sector vows adequate capital to keep economy going The banking sector will ensure adequate capital to keep the economy going, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which is taking heavy toll on the economy.