Leaders of Vinatex, Hanosimex and the Hanoi Medical University Hospital pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Textile and Garment Joint Stock Corporation (Hanosimex) on March 26 presented 700 antibacterial shirts to the Hanoi Medical University Hospital in an attempt to support “frontline soldiers” in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The corporation, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), previously gave dozens of thousands of face masks to Hanoi’s hospitals.



Vinatex Deputy Director Cao Huu Hieu said that both antibacterial shirts and protective gears were expected to be delivered to the Hanoi Medical University Hospital in late March.

However, due to the complicated developments of the disease and per request of the hospital, the shirts were handed over ahead of schedule, he added.

Since February, Vinatex members have produced over 38 million face masks.

In the next few months, the group is expecting to sell 28-30 million masks per month./.