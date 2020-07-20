Business HCM City’s transport infrastructure works progress slowly Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal People’s Council heard at a session last week.

Business Stock market celebrates 20th birthday A ceremony was held in HCM City on July 20 in the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s stock market and the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Vietnam lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Vietnam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Business Pepper export volume down 5.7 percent in first half Vietnam exported over 166,800 tonnes of peppercorn worth 356 million USD in the first half of 2020, down 5.7 percent in volume and 21.1 percent in value compared to the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.