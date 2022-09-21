Business ADB keeps Vietnam 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 6.5% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favourable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21.

Business Quang Ninh aims to become fisheries hub of the North The northern province of Quang Ninh, with its advantages in a long coastline and a large number of islands, is focusing on expanding industrial aquatic farming at sea with an aim to become the largest fisheries hub in the northern region.

Business FDI influx prompts Vietnam to improve business environment: experts A recent strong influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam has prompted the government to design long-term policies and create a favourable and transparent environment for foreign investors to operate in a long term in the country, according to experts.

Business Vietnam Marine Strategy: long stride in realizing strategic vision Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao, the first Vietnamese to be elected to the International Law Commission and who is now serving his second term in the commission for the 2023-2027 tenure, has written an article looking back on 30 years’ implementation of Vietnam Marine Strategy.