Business Infographic Mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam Investors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Singapore are looking for more potential merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Vietnam, pinning high hopes on the long-term growth prospects of the market.

Business Infographic Latin America: Promising export market for Vietnam In the first 10 months of 2022, the total two-way turnover between Vietnam and Latin American countries reached 18.7 billion USD, up 10.5%. Of which, Vietnam's exports to Latin America reached 10.2 billion USD, up 5.3%.

Business Infographic Tra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year, while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.