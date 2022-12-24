Garment- textile sector hits export target
The garment-textile industry enjoyed a rosy year in 2022 despite formidable challenges, as its export revenue hit the set target of 44 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicCoffee exports likely to hit 4 billion USD in 2022
Vietnam is likely to rake in 4 billion USD from exporting coffee this year.
See more
InfographicMergers and acquisitions in Vietnam
Investors from the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Singapore are looking for more potential merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in Vietnam, pinning high hopes on the long-term growth prospects of the market.
InfographicLatin America: Promising export market for Vietnam
In the first 10 months of 2022, the total two-way turnover between Vietnam and Latin American countries reached 18.7 billion USD, up 10.5%. Of which, Vietnam's exports to Latin America reached 10.2 billion USD, up 5.3%.
InfographicTra fish exports post strongest growth among fishery products
Tra fish exports have posted the strongest growth among fishery products so far this year, while the biggest revenue was recorded in shrimp shipments, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
InfographicVietnam-Australia trade likely to hit 15 billion USD
Vietnam and Australia trade is likely to hit 15 billion USD.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports in 11 months set new record
Agro-forestry-fishery exports stood at over 49 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2022, higher than last year’s record of 48.6 billion USD, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said.