Garment-textile exports aim to reach 68-70 billion USD by 2030
Vietnam’s garment-textile sector strives to achieve a total export value of 68-70 billion USD, according to the development strategy for the apparel and footwear industry to 2030, with a vision to 2035.
VNA
