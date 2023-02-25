Business Infographic (interactive) Leather and footwear exports targeted at 38-39 billion USD by 2030 Under a strategy to develop garments, textiles and footwear by 2030 with a vision to 2035, Vietnam aims to gain 38-39 billion USD in export turnover from leather and footwear products by 2030.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports top 3.7 billion USD in January Vietnam’s export of agro-forestry-aquatic products reeled in over 3.7 billion USD in January, down 23% against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development.

Business Infographic Vietnam's economy overview in January 2023 Compared to the same period in 2022, trade surplus in January 2023 increased by 119.5% and CPI increased by 4.89%.

Business Infographic Import-export turnover reaches 46.56 billion USD in January Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached 46.56 billion USD in the first month of 2023, down 25% year on year. However, the country still enjoyed a trade surplus of 3.6 billion USD in the month.