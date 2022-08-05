The General Department of Vietnam Customs reported that as of mid-July, garment-textile was one of the four sectors posting the highest export revenue, with a record of over 20 billion USD, up nearly 20% year-on-year.

Garment-textile was also among the six groups whose export value increased by over 1 billion USD.

Vietnamese garment-textile products were shipped to 55 countries and territories worldwide, including 17 markets with a turnover of more than 100 million USD each.

The US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Canada were among major buyers of the Vietnamese products.

Earlier, the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association said textile-garment producers target to earn up to 21 billion USD from exports in the second half of this year, raising total shipments of the year to around 43 billion USD./.

VNA