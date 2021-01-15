Business Samsung urged to back Hanoi in smart city development Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh suggested Samsung provide the city with technical support in developing smart city and smart transport and promoting digital transformation.

Business Exporters complain as cost for containers skyrockets The cost to hire shipping containers has skyrocketed to nearly ten times its pre-pandemic level, according to export businesses and trade agencies.

Business CIEM issues two scenarios for economic growth for 2021 The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) introduced two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growth 2021 during a seminar held in Hanoi on January 15.

Business HCM City speeds up disbursement of public capital Ho Chi Minh City is taking drastic measures to promote disbursement of public funds, which plays an important role in economic development amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.