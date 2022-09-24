Business Conference seeks to promote trade between Vietnamese, German businesses The Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt is always ready to support and connect Vietnamese businesses with their German counterparts to penetrate and learn about each other's markets, according to Consul General Le Quang Long.

Business Vietnam’s rice exports to surpass annual target Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, the country earned nearly 2.4 billion USD from exporting 4.97 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20.7% in volume and nearly 9.9% in value from the same period last year.