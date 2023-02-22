Business China begins large purchase of Vietnamese tra fish A Chinese trader has imported 500 containers of tra fish weighing 12,000 tonnes from Vietnam right after China’s lifting of its zero-COVID policy, showing a positive signal for the sector this year.

Business VIFA EXPO 2023 to take place March 8-11 in HCM City The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (Vifa Expo 2023) will take place from March 8 to 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, according to organisers.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on February 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,641 VND/USD on February 22, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese agricultural products enjoy bustling export to China Vietnamese agricultural products have enjoyed bustling export to China since the country reopened its border on January 8.