Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau takes lead in building new rural areas ​All 45 communes in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province have been recognised as meeting new rural area standards, of which 19 have achieved new advanced rural area standards, helping the province complete the new rural area program.

Society Japanese Government presents ambulances, health equipment to Long An The People’s Committee of southern Long An province and the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City signed a non-refundable aid contract within the framework of the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) on November 18.

Society Coordination needed to handle fishing boats losing contact at sea: ministry The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has asked coastal localities to coordinate in handling the fishing boats that lose contact with the vessel monitoring system (VMS) for more than 10 days at sea.

Society Two injured foreign sailors brought to Nha Trang for treatment Two foreign sailors suffering work accidents offshore were brought to Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, for treatment on November 17.