Gathering commemorates deceased victims of COVID-19
At the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – A gathering in commemoration of deceased victims of COVID-19 took place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 19 with the participation of local officials, religious dignitaries, families of the victims, and people from all walks of life.
Addressing the event, President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen recalled the dark time when the pandemic claimed the lives of more than 23,000 people in the southern metropolis.
She said the authorities will make further efforts to prevent and control the epidemic and minimise the number of related deaths.
Attention will also be paid to fully implementing policies in support of affected families, ensuring social security with no one left behind, the official affirmed.
To remember the victims, participants joined an incence and flower offering ritual.
So far, the total fatalities in Vietnam have amounted to 43,169, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections./.