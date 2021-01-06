Gathering in HCM City celebrates Cuba’s 62nd National Day
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a get-together on January 6 to mark the 62nd anniversary of Cuba’s National Day (January 1, 1959 - 2021).
Cuban Consul General in HCM City Indira Lopez Arguelles speaks at the get-together on January 6 to mark the 62nd anniversary of Cuba’s National Day. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a get-together on January 6 to mark the 62nd anniversary of Cuba’s National Day (January 1, 1959 - 2021).
Congratulating Cuba on the event, President of the union Truong Thi Hien said the amity between Vietnam and Cuba, despite the ups and downs, has been tightened over the course of half a century.
She said the two nations’ solidarity, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation have been continually consolidated and fostered across all fields, with encouraging outcomes.
Hien noted that the union and the municipal Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association will continue working closely with the Cuban Consulate General in HCM City in organising friendship, cultural, and exchange activities to further connect the two countries' people.
Cuban Consul General Indira Lopez Arguelles took the occasion to share the achievements made by the Cuban Government and people in their national construction, protection and development.
The diplomat affirmed that no matter the circumstances, Cuba always stands side-by-side with Vietnam and spares no effort to sustain and enhance the bilateral solidarity and amity./.