NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gift to a former NA leader (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee on January 21 held a gathering of former leaders of the legislature and former members of the NA Standing Committee who retired in Hanoi ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival, under the chair of Politburo member and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Hue took the occasion to thank the Party Delegation to the 14th NA and the 14th NA Standing Committee for proposing an initiative to the Politburo to issue a conclusion on law-building orientations for the entire tenure. On such basis, the Politburo issued Conclusion No.19 on orientations to the legislation programme for the 15th legislature with eight major orientation groups, 70 specific orientations and 137 law-building tasks.



In legal supervision, Hue said the NA Standing Committee pooled resources for supreme supervision with the involvement of the State Audit Office and local People’s Councils.



The NA Standing Committee also held a nationwide teleconference on launching 2022 supervision programme of the NA and NA Standing Committee.



According to the top legislator, the 15th NA has been inheriting the 76-year tradition of the Vietnamese legislature and successes of the previous NA tenures. He expressed his belief that with the tradition of the Vietnamese NA, the leadership of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and public support, the 15th NA will reform and perfect itself to meet the country’s demand.



He wished that former NA leaders and former members of the NA Standing Committee would continue sharing their experience and brainpower to the NA and NA Standing Committee, their agencies and organs via joining sub-committees or scientific research councils, and working as collaborators.



The NA Standing Committee always stays ready to acquire opinions related to the NA’s functions and tasks to fulfil assigned tasks, he said, adding that it will also renew and improve working efficiency of the NA activities to make practical contributions to the cause of national construction, defence and sustainable development./.