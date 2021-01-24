Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese (ALOV) and the Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre based in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a gathering in Hanoi on January 23 ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.



The event aimed to strengthen solidarity between Vietnamese people at home and abroad, especially those in the RoK, contributing to promoting cultural exchange between the two countries and preserving traditional cultural values of Vietnam.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung stressed that the Vietnamese community in the world and in the RoK in particular always stay united and make active contributions to the country’s common achievements in the fields of socio-economy-culture.



He wished that they will continue joining hands to create a driving force for national development with new progresses./.



