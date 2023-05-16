G-bond value raised in April exceeds 34.8 trillion VND
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Treasury raised 34.81 trillion VND (1.48 billion USD) worth of Government bonds, or 84.39% of the total G-bonds on offer, via 14 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in April.
Most of the total volume offered in the month was 15-year and five-year bonds, accounted for 40.40% and 32.76%, respectively.
On the secondary market, the trading worth of G-bonds reached over 130.7 trillion VND, up 6.13% month-on-month, with outright transaction value making up 60.85%. The remainder were those traded via repurchase agreements.
In the first four months, the State Treasury raised more than 139.68 trillion VND from G-bonds, fulfilling 34.92% of the yearly plan./.