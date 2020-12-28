Business Infographic Many provinces exceed socio-economic development targets for 2020 Despite facing many challenges due to climate change, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, many localities have reached and exceeded the socio-economic development targets in 2020, including local budget collection.

Business Infographic November seafood exports sees impressive growth Vietnam’s seafood exports in November increased 13% against the same period in 2019, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.