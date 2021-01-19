Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Ly Dai Hung from the institute’s Macro-economy and Economic Institution Division said that the world situation is showing positive signs, as COVID-19 vaccines have begun to be introduced in countries such as India, Indonesia, and Switzerland and will be expanded to others throughout the year.The world economy will warm up along with the implementation of various economic support packages, thus promoting Vietnam’s trade and investment activities, he said.Delegates from research institutes discussed measures at the conference to boost post-pandemic economic growth based on innovation and digital transformation. They stressed the importance of renewing policies and institutions to encourage the engagement of the private sector in the process.It is also necessary to quickly carry out a digital transformation strategy in line with new economic stimulus packages, they added./.