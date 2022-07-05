GDP in first half of 2022 up 6.42%
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first six months of 2022 expanded 6.42%, higher than the 5.74% recorded in the same period last year.
VNA
(Infographic: VNA)
VNA
InfographicIndustrial parks, economic zones make important contributions to GDP growth
Vietnam has about 335 industrial parks across the country together with 17 economic zones, which play an important role in investment attraction and State budget collection.
InfographicCircular economy contributing to green growth
A circular economy aims to circulate the waste within a single enterprise or turn waste from one industry into a resource for another. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), a circular economy is a closed production cycle, where waste is returned as raw materials for production, thereby reducing any negative impact on the environment, ecosystems, and health.
InfographicFishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022
Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months
Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.
InfographicVietnamese economy in first 5 months of 2022
An overview of the Vietnamese economy in the first 5 months of 2022.
InfographicFDI attraction exceeds 11.71 billion USD in first 5 months of 2022
As of May 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors surpassed 11.71 billion USD in the first five months of this year, equivalent to 83.7 percent of the same period last year.