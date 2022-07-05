Business Infographic Circular economy contributing to green growth A circular economy aims to circulate the waste within a single enterprise or turn waste from one industry into a resource for another. According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), a circular economy is a closed production cycle, where waste is returned as raw materials for production, thereby reducing any negative impact on the environment, ecosystems, and health.

Business Infographic Fishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022 Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.