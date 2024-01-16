With just a smartphone and few clicks, consumers can make a purchase and have products delivered to their home without wasting too much time and effort going somewhere to choose.

A survey conducted by Lazada – an e-commerce platform showed that 58% of Vietnamese people think they will continue to purchase products on e-commerce platforms due to its convenience.

Studies pointed out that up to 85% of Gen Z learn about products through social networks, e-commerce platforms or websites and 72% of them are willing to spend more to shop in their daily life.

About 72% of Gen Z have the habit of shopping online through e-commerce platforms, especially Shopee. More than 20% have chosen other popular e-commerce sites such as Tiki, Lazada, Facebook or websites/.

VNA