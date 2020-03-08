Society Vietnamese embassy commemorates Algerian journalists Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh and representatives of other Vietnamese agencies in the country on March 8 paid floral tribute to 15 Algerian journalists and technicians who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.

Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.