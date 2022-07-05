Society ​Workers hope for allowance increase amid price surge As prices surge, labourers are not only hoping for a pay rise but also an increase in additional allowances in order to relieve some of the growing financial pressure.

Society Friendship insignia bestowed upon Danish Ambassador Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen on July 4 was awarded the insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” for his contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark.

Society Vietnam receives medical equipment, supplies from Oman The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee on July 4 received medical equipment and supplies donated by the Omani government and people.

Society Efforts underway to rescue worker trapped inside Dien Bien hydropower tunnel Rescue workers are battling to save a construction worker trapped for more than a day inside a water-logged hydropower tunnel in Nam Bo district, the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.