General Confederation of Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convenes 48th General Assembly
The General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) convened its 48th General Assembly and the 10th general assembly of bishops in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.
Delegates pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)
In his greeting remarks at the events, Nguyen Tien Trong, Vice Chairman of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, noted that as the biggest Protestant organisation in Vietnam, the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) has stayed firm with its motto of Living the Gospel in the Nation, Serving God, the Fatherland and the Nation.
Notably, the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) has joined hands with authorities and the community during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued, expressing his belief that it will continue such good deeds in the future.
Head of the General Confederation, Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong thanked authorities for facilitating the organisation of the events, which take place from July 4-7.
The General Assembly of the General Confederation, held every four years, brings together 2,300 delegates this year, while the biennial general assembly of bishops sees the participation of some 1,300 dignitaries.
The Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South) has nearly 600 branches in 34 cities and provinces, with more than 700,000 members./.