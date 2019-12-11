Politics Hau Giang hopes for Finland’s cooperation in various areas Secretary of the Hau Giang Party Committee Lu Van Hung has told Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto that the Mekong Delta province hopes for cooperation from Finnish firms in socio-economic development planning, e-government building, smart city, and green and renewable energy developing.

Politics Infographic National Public Service Portal launched The national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, was officially opened nationwide on December 9 after nine months of construction.

Politics Top legislator holds talks with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman On the afternoon of December 10 in Moscow, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was hosted by and held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko.

Travel PM urges Ca Mau to unlock potential for tourism development Ca Mau province should tap its potential for responsible, eco and community-based tourism in order to help the local sector develop sustainably, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 10.