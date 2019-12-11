Chief of General Staff receives Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, received in Hanoi on December 11 Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang (R), Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, meets with Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi, in Hanoi on December 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, received in Hanoi on December 11 Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.
The Japanese Admiral held that the Japan – Vietnam relations have been constantly consolidated and developed in various fields, including defence cooperation. He also expressed his hope that in the time to come, the naval forces of the two countries will intensify their relations and the exchange of delegations at all levels, as well as cooperation in personnel training, rescue training, and natural disaster preparedness.
For his part, Giang spoke highly of the relations and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, and affirmed that the bilateral defence cooperation has seen a comprehensive development in all the fields. In order to effectively boost the defence cooperation, he asked the Japanese side to increase its cooperation in training on water medicine, search and rescue work in the sea, mine clearance, and dealing with the aftermaths of the war./.