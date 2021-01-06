Generations of legislators meet to mark 75 years of first NA election
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on January 6 hosted a gathering of current and former legislators on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s first NA election (January 6, 1946).
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on January 6 hosted a gathering of current and former legislators on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s first NA election (January 6, 1946).
Attending the event were Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders.
Seventy five years ago, Vietnamese people from all walks of life across the country casted their votes in an election to select deputies to Vietnam’s first-ever NA, marking a milestone in the country’s history and its democracy building process.
In her remarks at the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan recalled the NA’s 75-year journey, saying following the footsteps of the 13 previous legislatures, the 14th NA has made achievements in various areas, from lawmaking, supervision and making decisions on major issues to parliamentary diplomacy.
She said such significant achievements and the NA’s 75-year glorious history would lay firm and important foundations for the 15th legislature and the next ones to better function, practice their rights and fulfill missions in line with the Constitution and laws.
She highlighted the power of unity and people-centred approaches and the importance of the Communist Party of Vietnam's comprehensive leadership and innovation to turn challenges into opportunities.
She called on the NA to further promote reforms and innovation so as to improve its effectiveness and contribute to the accomplishment of goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
She later extended the best wishes to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, former leaders and NA deputies on the occasion of the New Year 2021 and Vietnam’s traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday./.
Attending the event were Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other leaders.
Seventy five years ago, Vietnamese people from all walks of life across the country casted their votes in an election to select deputies to Vietnam’s first-ever NA, marking a milestone in the country’s history and its democracy building process.
In her remarks at the event, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan recalled the NA’s 75-year journey, saying following the footsteps of the 13 previous legislatures, the 14th NA has made achievements in various areas, from lawmaking, supervision and making decisions on major issues to parliamentary diplomacy.
She said such significant achievements and the NA’s 75-year glorious history would lay firm and important foundations for the 15th legislature and the next ones to better function, practice their rights and fulfill missions in line with the Constitution and laws.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers a remark at the gathering. (Photo: VNA)
She highlighted the power of unity and people-centred approaches and the importance of the Communist Party of Vietnam's comprehensive leadership and innovation to turn challenges into opportunities.
She called on the NA to further promote reforms and innovation so as to improve its effectiveness and contribute to the accomplishment of goals set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.
She later extended the best wishes to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, former leaders and NA deputies on the occasion of the New Year 2021 and Vietnam’s traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday./.
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on January 6 hosts a gathering of current and former legislators on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s first NA election. (Photo: VNA)