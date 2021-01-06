Politics Sub-committee considers number, structure of deputies of 15th legislature A proposal on the number and structure of deputies of the 15th National Assembly (NA) was tabled for discussion at the first session of the National Election Committee (NEC)’s sub-committee for personnel work on January 6.

Politics 2021 National Traffic Safety Year launched A ceremony was held on Jan. 5 to kick off the 2021 National Traffic Safety Year and an intensive campaign to ensure traffic safety during the coming Lunar New Year holiday.

Politics More effort needed to renovate National Assembly's operations: Top legislator National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan underlined the need for more effort to renovate the NA’s operations while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 5 to review the NA Office’s performance in 2020 and define tasks for 2021.

Politics Commission to ensure 13th National Party Congress’s press centre runs smoothly Ensuring smooth operations of the 13th National Party Congress’s press centre and the information provision for foreign media are among the tasks the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education has been told to fulfil between now and the time the congress takes place, in late January.