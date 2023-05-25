Geneva business seminar discusses Da Nang development
The Swiss-Vietnamese Business Gateway (SVBG) and Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIG) co-organised a business seminar titled “Da Nang – A Future Economic Center” in Geneva on May 24.
The event gathered businesses operating in many fields such as banking, asset management, information technology, law, and investment consulting.
The event gathered businesses operating in many fields such as banking, asset management, information technology, law, and investment consulting.
In his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh briefed participants on the Vietnamese central economic hub’s socio-economic development and policies serving future growth.
He stressed that the municipal authorities have proposed to the Vietnamese Government specific mechanisms and policies to form the Da Nang international financial centre and pay great attention to the development of high-tech sectors. The city is striving to lift the contribution rate of its Da Nang Hi-Tech Park to 10-15% of the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the 2025-2030 period.
This seminar is a premise to effectively connect Da Nang with the business community in Switzerland and other partners who have plans to expand their investment and business in the high-tech field, Minh noted.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, said Da Nang is identified as an economic, political and cultural centre, a strategic port city, and a promising investment destination in the central region.
By 2030, the city is focusing to turn itself into a large socio-economic centre of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.
After the seminar, the Dang Nang delegation is scheduled to meet with the Council of State of Geneva and continue its working visit in Bern and Zurich on May 25 and 26./.