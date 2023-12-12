Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, introduces photos to vistors (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – A photo exhibition on natural and cultural heritage in Vietnam took place at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on December 11.



Jointly held by the Permanent Mission of Vietnam in Geneva and the UN Office at Geneva (UNOG), the event saw the participation of ambassadors, heads of missions, and representatives from countries and international organisations, and delegates from UN member countries attending the High-Level Event Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



In her opening speech, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, emphasised the significance of the exhibition, saying that it shows the profound connection between human rights and the preservation and development of cultural and natural heritage.





Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva speaks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Mai expressed her hope that through the exhibition, international friends will understand more about Vietnam’s cultural diversity where communities of 54 ethnic groups coexist in a harmonious and united manner.



She also underlined Vietnam’s active and responsible participation in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC)’s operation as a member for the 2023-2025 tenure.



Tatiana Valovaya, General Director of UNOG, applauded Vietnam for organising this event, affirming that the UN always pays attention to promoting cultural diversity and considers it a foundation for peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding among nations to build a more harmonious and prosperous world.



The exhibition provides a deep insight into the life of various ethnic communities in Vietnam reflects the enduring cultural values passed down through generations, and highlights the development of unique cultural identities within these communities, she said, adding that it also demonstrates the country’s persistent efforts to preserve the world cultural heritage.



Preserving cultural heritage is essential for future generations, and both tangible and intangible cultural heritage serve as valuable resources and catalysts for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), she noted.



Valovaya also underlined the active participation of Vietnamese women in efforts to preserve and develop cultural diversity, as well as implement SDGs.



The two-day exhibition is part of a programme to enhance mutual understanding, dialogue and cooperation, as well as commitments to common values relate to human rights, and for peace, development and happiness of people./.