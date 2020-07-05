Quang Ngai, July 5 (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication (GI) during a ceremony on July 5.



The island, off the coast of the south-central province of Quang Ngai, is renowned as the ’Kingdom of Garlic’ in Vietnam where a majority of local people make their living from garlic farming.



The GI is expected to provide a legal basis for authorities to protect the specialty garlic grown in Ly Son, which has a distinctive flavor and is in high demand at home and abroad, and fight fake products.



It took Ly Son island district about two years to build the geographical indication for its garlic, according to Vice Chairwoman of the Ly Son People’s Council Pham Thi Huong.



“The registration of a geographical indication trademark for Ly Son garlic was very complicated and challenging,” said Dinh Huu Phi, director of the National Intellectual Property Office, “but it would be even more difficult to protect it.”



This requires the involvement of local authorities and farmers who produce the spice to maintain the prestige of the product on the market, he noted.



Ly Son currently grows over 300 hectares of garlic, which generate around 3,000 tonnes per year./.

Phạm Lê Khánh Ly source