CMA CGM CORTE REAL vessel docks at Germalink port to unload goods (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – The first phase of the Germalink international port was put into operation with the welcoming of first commercial vessel on January 19.



The 165.375-DWT CMA CGM CORTE REAL vessel is one of the largest container vessels in the world. It will unload over 8.200 TEU worth of goods in the port.



Earlier on December 30, 2020 and January 7, 2021, the port received two pilot ships from CMA-CGM.



The Germalink port covers 72 hectares in the downstream of Cai Mep River in Phu My town of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.



It is the biggest deep sea container port in Cai Mep – Thi Vai area with 1,150m main berth and 370m feeder berth. The first phase includes 800m main berth for mother vessel, 260m side berth for feeder on the 33ha area. The port capacity in the first phase is 1.5 million TEUs per year. The whole project capacity is 2.4 million TEUs per year.



Gemalink port has outstanding competitive advantages thanks to its convenient location at the river mouth with the deepest draft for proper turning basin, the longest main berth, the only deep sea container port at Cai Mep-Thi Vai being designed with dedicated berth for feeder to connect HCM City and Mekong Delta region, the capability to accommodate 200,000DWT vessel and strong cargo commitment from global carriers.



The introduction of Gemalink, which is the gateway to the South of Vietnam with strategic location in Port Group No. 5 according to the Government’s master plan, will contribute remarkably to the release of congestion at HCM City ports, meet the demand for cargo trading between Vietnam and other countries in the region and in the world as well as the demand of Gemadept’s partner in Gemalink JV that is CMA-CGM and its shipping alliance.



Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Director of Germadept, the investor of the project, said that the firm’s sound relationship with its partners will keep the port busy at its maximum capacity right from the first years of operation./.