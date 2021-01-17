World Cambodia supports border provinces’ quarantine of migrant workers Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to allocate an additional 800 million riel (196,000 USD) and 200 million riel to Oddar Meanchey and Battambang provinces, respectively, to prepare, supply and maintain quarantine accommodations for Cambodian workers returning from Thailand.

World ASEAN leader complements Vietnam’s success in ASEAN Chair Year ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi has lauded Vietnam’s leadership and persistence in leading the ASEAN in building the ASEAN Community, and especially in promoting the grouping’s joint efforts in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thongloun Sisoulith becomes new leader of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party The 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) concluded on January 15 with Thongloun Sisoulith elected as General Secretary of the Party. ​

World Indonesia: Tsunami warned following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in West Sulawesi Director of the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati has warned of a potential tsunami from subsequent aftershocks following a 6.2-magnitude earthquake striking Majene city, West Sulawesi province, in the early hours of January 15.