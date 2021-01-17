German Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee hosts webinar on East Sea issue
German federal parliament Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs has hosted a webinar on East Sea issues, with representatives of Vietnamese associations and experts in Germany in attendance.
A webinar on East Sea issues is hosted by German federal parliament Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, with representatives of Vietnamese associations and experts in Germany in attendance. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – German federal parliament Bundestag’s Committee on Foreign Affairs has hosted a webinar on East Sea issues, with representatives of Vietnamese associations and experts in Germany in attendance.
The event, which took place on January 15 (local time), was chaired by Prof. Daniela De Ridder, Vice Chair of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs and its subcommittee on Civilian Crisis Prevention, Conflict Management and Integrated Action.
In her remarks, Ridder said the German Bundestag and Government have been very much attentive to the security situation in the East Sea. She said she herself had received a many comments from her parliamentarian colleagues in the Bundestag about the tensions in this area, and that she would like to get opinions from the Vietnamese community, associations and experts living in Germany about the issue.
She highly appreciated attendants for joining the webinar, saying she will discuss with her colleagues to bring the issues to the federal parliament.
She also expected that the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Vietnamese associations and experts in Germany can organise more of such event to exchange ideas on the matter.
Vietnamese scholars take part in the event. (Photo: VNA)
During the event, Vietnamese scholars and association representatives, such as Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Thoai from Trier University, Prof. Nguyen Viet Anh, Vice Chairman of the Germany-Vietnam forum on innovation and economy and President of the Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany, and Lawyer Truong Loan from the German-Vietnamese Lawyers’ Association (DVJV), delivered speeches providing updates about the current situation in the East Sea./.