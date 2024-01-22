World Vietnamese PM’s visits to Hungary, Romania capture local media attention The official visits to Hungary and Romania by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation have caught the local media’s interest, with numerous related articles published since January 18.

World Indonesia needs to import 500,000 tonnes of rice in Q1 Indonesia's state purchasing agency Bulog has issued an international tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of rice sought for arrival in February and March, with the offer deadline set at January 29.

World Thailand discovers nearly 15 mln tonnes of lithium Thailand has discovered nearly 15 million tonnes of lithium deposits, a boost for the country's goal of becoming a regional hub for electric vehicle (EV) production, its Government announced on January 19.

World Vietnam attends 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is leading a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which opened in Kampala, Uganda, on January 19.