Business Finance Ministry launches open budget portal The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched an open budget portal at https://ckns.mof.gov.vn/ on August 26.

Business Import-export expected to drive credit growth Credit growth for the remainder of the year will be driven by imports and exports, according to a recent survey by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam seeks new ADB loan for HCM City metro project The Government has asked the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a loan of approximately 1 billion USD to ensure capital supply for the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro project, HCM City’s second metro line.

Business July auto sales stagnate after surging in June Auto sales stagnated in July following a surge in the sale of both locally-assembled and imported cars in June.