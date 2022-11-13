German Chancellor begins official visit to Vietnam
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Hanoi on November 13, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Hanoi on November 13, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
The German leader has been accompanied by Secretary of State and Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit; Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Franziska Brantner; German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner; the Chancellor's foreign policy and national security advisor Jens Ploetner; the Chancellor’s economic policy advisor Steffen Meyer, among others.
During the visit, the German Chancellor is set to attend an official welcome ceremony and hold talks with PM Chinh, take part in a press briefing, pay a courtesy call on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, participate in a roundtable conference with Vietnamese and German enterprises, and attend an official banquet./.