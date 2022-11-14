German Chancellor concludes Vietnam’s visit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his high-ranking entourage left Hanoi on November 14 morning, concluding a two-day official visit to Vietnam.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his high-ranking entourage left Hanoi on November 14 morning, concluding a two-day official visit to Vietnam.
During the trip, Chancellor Scholz held talks with with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, made a courtesy call to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and attended a roundtable conference with Vietnamese and German enterprises.
During the meeting with the German guest, Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong stated Vietnam attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with Germany, and proposed the two countries maintain and build on the achievements gained over the past time, and continue enhancing collaboration, for the benefits of their people, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.
For his part, Scholz affirmed Germany treasures the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as Vietnam’s international role and position, including its role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
At his talks with PM Chinh in Hanoi on November 13, the two Government leaders defined major directions and measures to advance the bilateral cooperation. They agreed to increase the exchange of visits at all levels and through all channels such as the Parties, States, Governments, and parliaments while continuing to effectively carry out bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: VNA)Vietnam and Germany will step up coordination to jointly address global challenges such as food security and climate change response, and will continue with their close coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations, especially in promoting ASEAN’s relations with Germany and the EU, and strengthening bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Asia - Europe Meeting (ASEM) and the United Nations.
The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and peacefully resolving disputes in accordance with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Following the talks, the two leaders met with the press, highlighting their agreement on deepening the strategic partnership for each nation’s sustainable development and interests, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.
They also co-chaired a business roundtable conference between Vietnam and Germany, during which PM Chinh encouraged German companies to switch their investment to Vietnam, a safe and attractive investment destination with political stability, competitive costs, an abundant workforce, and an optimal business climate.
At the business roundtable (Photo: VNA)The German leader gave some cooperation suggestions to the countries’ businesses, hoping the conference to help enterprises of the countries find opportunities for investment, trade, and bilateral cooperation./.