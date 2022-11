Politics Vietnam, Venezuela forge cooperation between localities The association of Vietnam’s friends in Venezuela’s Mérida made its debut at a recent ceremony held by the Foundation for the Cultural Development of the Mérida State (Fundecem), with Ambassador Le Viet Duyen attending.

Politics Prime Minister of New Zealand starts official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrived in Hanoi on November 14, starting a four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of her counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics New Zealand PM’s visit to create new impetus for bilateral partnership: Diplomat The Vietnam visit by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to create a new impetus and development momentum for the successful implementation of the goals and aspirations set out by the framework of Vietnam-New Zealand strategic partnership, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung.

Politics Benin President admires Vietnam for socio-economic achievements Benin’s President Patrice Talon has expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, and expressed his wish that the Southeast Asian nation will share its experience with Benin in the fields.