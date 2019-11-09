German company ZF opens first plant in Vietnam
Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen, a global technology company, inaugurated its first plant producing chassis modules for cars in Hai Phong city on November 8.
An inauguration ceremony to open the first ZF plant in northern Hai Phong port city. (Photo courtesy of Thanh Ha)
Hai Phong (VNS/VNA) - Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen, a global technology company, inaugurated its first plant producing chassis modules for cars in Hai Phong city on November 8.
Located in the 70-ha Supplier Park of VinFast Manufacturing Automobile and E-scooter Plant on Cat Hai island, the plant produces chassis modules just-in-time for a local automotive manufacturer.
ZF has invested more than 25 million EUR in the site.
The Vietnamese car industry is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, according to ZF. With its Hai Phong site, ZF takes its first step into this market, following the demand of VinFast, founded in 2017 as the first Vietnamese automotive manufacturer.
ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology./.