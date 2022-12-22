German firms interested in Phu Yen development potential
A delegation of Phu Yen province, led by Cao Thi Hoa An, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People’s Council, is paying a working visit to Germany from December 20-23 to seek investment opportunities here.
On December 21, the delegation and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) held a workshop introducing the central province’s potential and advantages to German firms.
An proposed BVMW – with a network of 960,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, 300 local associations, and representative offices in all 16 German states and 55 representative offices abroad, including the one in Vietnam – help convey information about Phu Yen province to potential German investors.
After the specific introduction by Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Hoang Phuc, participants at the workshop showed their impression with the beauty and development potential of Phu Yen.
BVMW representatives also expressed their belief that the event is the starting point encouraging more and more investors in Germany in particular and in Europe in general to come to Phu Yen to look for investment opportunities there.
They said they are interested in sustainable energy and environmental remediation.
The Phu Yen delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany. Ambassador Vu Quang Minh affirmed that the embassy will work with the Vietnam Innovation Network in Europe (VINEU) and the BVMW to help Phu Yen in information popularisation, and boost business connectivity between the two countries./.