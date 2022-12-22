Videos Test run conducted on elevated section of HCM City metro line A test run was conducted on an elevated section of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No 1 on December 21, according to the city’s Management Authority for Urban Railways.

Videos Apple plans to start producing MacBooks in Vietnam by mid-2023 Nikkei Asia has reported that tech giant Apple plans to move some MacBook production to Vietnam for the first time next year as the group continues diversifying its production base.

Business Firms urged to switch to sustainable packaging To stay competitive and ensure the marketability of their products, enterprises need to switch to packaging that meets sustainability requirements and is easily recyclable as more and more consumers become aware of environment safety, a conference heard in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22.

Business Next-generation e-commerce platform launched Next-generation e-commerce platform Shopdi, equipped with blockchain, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and Big Data technologies, was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22.