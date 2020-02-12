Society Basic factors of e-Government must be completed this year: PM Factors that form the foundation of an e-Government must be completed in 2020, which is one of the tasks in e-Government building for the year, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Society Sai Gon river bus fails to attract regular commuters The Sai Gon river bus, launched with fanfare two years ago in Ho Chi Minh City, has not proved to be popular with commuters.