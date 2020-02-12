German investors recognise Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 fight
A quarantine area (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Up to 44 percent of German investors recognise the prompt and effective response by the Vietnamese Government to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a survey announced by the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK) on February 12.
Respondents said they had been supported to minimise negative impact on their business operation and staff health.
Meanwhile, 36 percent said Vietnam’s policy has to some extent helped them in coping with the disease.
The survey was conducted by the AHK on 84 German investors operating in different fields in Vietnam./.