World Japanese FM visits Singapore, Malaysia to boost cooperation with ASEAN​ Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa is set to visit Singapore and Malaysia from October 7 to 10 to promote cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

World Thai gov’t eyes 2026 full opening of Automotive and Tyre Centre The construction of an automotive and tyre centre in the Eastern Economic Corridor is now more than halfway complete, with the center expected to be fully operational in 2026. The Thai government hopes this facility will promote Thailand as a global manufacturing base for electric vehicles.

World Four killed, 72,000 households affected by floods in Thailand Four people have been killed, two others injured and more than 72,000 households affected by flooding in 30 provinces of Thailand since September 28, according to the country’s Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

World Singapore and Cuba reaffirm ties The prime ministers of Cuba and Singapore have reaffirmed their long-term relationship as the two countries mark 25 years of diplomatic ties.