Politics Deputy PM calls for global unity to overcome COVID-19 crisis International and regional cooperation is more important than ever before for the world to overcome the COVID-19 crisis, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on September 3 when attending a virtual conference of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers.

Politics Vietnam well performs at Army Games 2020’s tank semi-finals The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army temporarily ranked second, just behind Myanmar, in the first match of the semi-final round’s Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 1.

Politics Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.