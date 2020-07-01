German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger (R) presents his newly-published book to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

The book, entitled “Ho Chi Minh - Politische Biografie” (Political Biography), is an improved version of his previous book “Ho Chi Minh – A Chronicle” which was released in 2009.

It features various images of the late President when he was a young man and then leader of the Vietnamese people.

The 86-year-old Kapfenberger said that an official launch ceremony of the book is slated for Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.

For his part, Ambassador Vu spoke highly of the German journalist’s efforts in helping German friends understand more about Vietnam through his works, thereby bolstering the Vietnam-Germany relations.

The new book holds a significant meaning as it marks the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh on May 19 and the 45th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties, he added.

Kapfenberger used to be a correspondent for the East German news agency ADN and New Germany newspaper in Vietnam during 1970-73 and 1980-84. He has authored several books on Vietnam./.