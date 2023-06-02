Entitled “Vietnam 1972. A country under bombs. Out and about in the North with a notebook and camera”, the 256-page book presents a large number of writings and 36 photos that the author took in the North of Vietnam.

It brings readers a panorama and true picture on the resistance war of the Vietnamese people, especially in the tough fight in 1972.

In its introduction, Wiljo Heinen publishing house wrote that the testimonies of Kapfenberger are not only contemporary documents but also a demonstration of solidarity with a nation that stood up to struggle for its own independence and freedom.

Kapfenberger, born in 1933, worked as a resident reporter in Vietnam in the 1970-1973 and 1980-1984 periods. After returning home, he actively joined solidarity activities with Vietnam.

He is also the author of many other books about Vietnam, including "Berlin - Bonn - Saigon - Hanoi", “Ho Chi Minh –Political Biography”, “Vietnam – A 30-year war 1945-1975, and “Ho Chi Minh Trail”./.

VNA