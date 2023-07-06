According to an article published recently on the German travel site reisetopia.de., the Vietnamese government is relaxing entry regulations and this move will facilitate foreigners’ travel.

In addition, visa-free entry for some countries will be extended to 45 days, it noted, adding that for German travelers, this means a significant improvement over the current 15-day rule.

Under the new law, the government has been given the power to draw up a list of countries and territories whose citizens are eligible for the extended e-visa, as well as a list of international border crossings that allow foreigners to enter and exit the country with e-visas. This change will allow e-visa holders to enter Vietnam multiple times without having to apply for a new visa each time.

According to the article, Vietnam has set a target of welcoming 8 million foreign visitors in 2023, aided by the implementation of the new visa policy./.

VNA