German media: amendments to Vietnam's immigration law to boost tourism
According to an article published recently on the German travel site reisetopia.de., the Vietnamese government is relaxing entry regulations and this move will facilitate foreigners’ travel.
In addition, visa-free entry for some countries will be extended to 45 days, it noted, adding that for German travelers, this means a significant improvement over the current 15-day rule.
Under the new law, the government has been given the power to draw up a list of countries and territories whose citizens are eligible for the extended e-visa, as well as a list of international border crossings that allow foreigners to enter and exit the country with e-visas. This change will allow e-visa holders to enter Vietnam multiple times without having to apply for a new visa each time.
According to the article, Vietnam has set a target of welcoming 8 million foreign visitors in 2023, aided by the implementation of the new visa policy./.