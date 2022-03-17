World Cambodia’s opposition leader Sam Rainsy gets 10-year imprisonment The Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to 10 years in prison over an alleged plot to overthrow the Cambodian Government.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK discuss challenges on education post COVID-19 Education ministers of ASEAN member countries met UK government officials and education specialists to discuss education challenges following COVID-19 on March 16.

World Lao newspaper highlights special solidarity with Vietnam The Pasaxon newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on March 16 front-paged an article highlighting the unique relationship between Vietnam and Laos.

World Indonesia, Switzerland sign MoU on trade, investment Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and the Swiss-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (SwissCham Indonesia) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.