A story about Tran To Nga 's lawsuit in the Frankfurter Rundschau (FR) newspaper (Photo: VNA)

– Many newspapers of German have run stories highlighting the lawsuit lodged by Vietnamese French Tran To Nga against 14 multinational chemical companies that produced the toxic chemicals sprayed by the US army in Vietnam during the war, affirming that the plaintiff and her supporters are not deterred by the ruling of a French court that the case fell outside its jurisdiction.An article posted by the Junge Welt newspaper on May 11 reported that Nga, who worked as a reporter of the Liberation News Agency (which is Vietnam News Agency now) during the anti-US war, was exposed to Agent Orange/dioxin sprayed by the US army, which caused many diseases to her and her children.The article quoted Nga as saying in an online talk last week that whatever the ruling of the court is, she will continue the struggle for justice that has been conducted for over 10 years. She affirmed that she is ready to pursue the lawsuit.At the talk, Ton Nu Thi Ninh, Vice President of the Vietnam Peace Committee, said that it is necessary to stay persistent as the objectives of the lawsuit is not merely to claim compensation but also make the US to acknowledge and bear their responsibility.The article said that the US military sprayed more than 80 million litres of toxic chemicals across the south of Vietnam to destroy forest which was the shefter of those who fought for their nation’s independence. The chemicals also destroyed the crop of Vietnamese farmers, and caused horrible consequences that more than 4 million Vietnamese people are suffering serious health problems. The article noted that while refusing to compensate victims in Vietnam, the US has paid compensation to US veterans exposed to AO/dioxin during the war in Vietnam.