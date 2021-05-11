World COVID-19: Thailand tightens border control, Cambodia locks down one border area While Thai authorities have increased checkpoints and patrol along borders to prevent illegal entries to combat COVID-19, the Cambodian province of Takeo has locked down a village after new infection cases were continually reported.

World Vietnam backs UN’s investigation into IS crimes in Iraq The UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 10 convened a videoconference briefing on the activities of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD), with Vietnam voicing its support for the team’s ongoing investigation into the IS crimes.

World German Communist Party backs Vietnamese AO victims The German Communist Party (DKP) on May 10 issued a statement expressing its support for the lawsuit lodged by Vietnamese French Tran To Nga and Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxin victims against 14 multinational chemical groups.

World French law firm affirms support for Vietnamese AO victim's lawsuit The France-based Bourdon & Associates law firm affirmed its support for Vietnamese-French Tran To Nga in her lawsuit against multinational chemical companies after the Crown Court of Evry City ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to hear her case on May 10.