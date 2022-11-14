World German Chancellor’s visit to create momentum for stronger ties with Vietnam: Scholar Prof. Dr. Thomas Engelbert from the University of Hamburg has highlighted Germany - Vietnam relations in the recent past and prospects of bilateral ties in a recent interview ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s official visit to Vietnam from November 13 - 14.

World Vietnamese PM suggests cooperation priorities at ASEAN Global Dialogue Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the second ASEAN Global Dialogue on November 13, on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics PM attends ASEAN summits with partners in Phnom Penh PM Chinh joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and partners at the 25th ASEAN+3 (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan) Summit and other summits with India and Australia in Phnom Penh on November 12.

World Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Vietnam visit to deepen strategic partnership: German media German media has spotlighted Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming visit to Vietnam from November 13-14, affirming that this will be a good opportunity for the two countries to further strengthen their strategic partnership.