World COVID-19 complicated in Southeast Asian nations Laos on March 3 added 33 new COVID-19 cases in six out of 18 cities and provinces in the past 24 hours, marking a three-fold decrease from a day earlier, reported its Health Ministry.

ASEAN ASEAN Plus 3 discusses increasing cooperation amid COVID-19 Finance ministers and central bank governors of ASEAN countries, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea on May 3 convened an online conference on COVID-19 impact and ways to boost cooperation amid the pandemic.

World Geetesh Sharma - Indian friend of Vietnam passes away Geetesh Sharma, an Indian journalist and a close friend of Vietnam, passed away on May 2 due to COVID-19, leaving behind a deep regret in the heart of Vietnamese friends.

World Singapore, Malaysia postpone leaders’ annual meeting due to COVID-19 Foreign ministries of Singapore and Malaysia on May 2 said the 10th meeting between Prime Ministers of the two countries has been postponed to later this year due to COVID-19.