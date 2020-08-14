Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on August 14, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business PM urges Phu Tho to turn tourism into spearhead Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested the northern midland province of Phu Tho develop tourism into an economic spearhead in the time ahead.

Business Export set to hit 340 billion USD in 2025 Vietnam’s export is set to grow 5 percent annually from 2021 to 2025 to reach 340 billion USD in 2025, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s plan on socio-economic development for the five-year period.