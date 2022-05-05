Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,128 VND/USD on May 5, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Gov’t determined to speed up public investment disbursement The Vietnamese Government has set up six working groups to speed up the disbursement of public investment to create impetus for post-pandemic economic growth.

Business HCM City looks to bolster waste treatment cooperation with Indian firm Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on May 4 met with Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, a member of the upper house of India, who was leading a business delegation, including representatives of the Ramky Group, to the city to explore cooperation chances in waste treatment.

Business Mixed profit targets for rubber businesses despite price hikes Both global synthetic and natural rubber prices are on an upward trend, but not all businesses in the industry are enough confident to set higher profit targets for this year.